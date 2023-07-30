Hull City man to join newly promoted overseas club, reporter claims

Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh is heading to Metz, reports Patrick Juillard.

Hull City are letting the Ghana international leave for Ligue 1 with the new Championship season starting next week.

Tetteh, 26, still has another year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium having only made the move to England 12 months ago.

However, he is poised to leave now and Metz are set to snap him up on a permanent basis according to journalist Juillard (see tweet below).

Le FC Metz est en contacts avancés avec l'attaquant ghanéen Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City). Un accord existe entre les 2 clubs mais des détails restent à régler pour cet ex du Standard de Liège, passé ensuite par le Sparta Prague et Malatyaspor. Sa signature est imminente. #Mercato pic.twitter.com/L5mhZcHo95 — Patrick Juillard (@PatrickJuillard) July 29, 2023

Hull City man to leave

Cutting ties with Tetteh in this window is a shrewd move by Hull. There is no doubt that he is a decent player but he can’t keep fit and isn’t robust enough to deal with playing 46 games in a Championship season.

The forward joined the Tigers on a free transfer and made 17 appearances in all competitions last term, chipping in with a single goal at home to West Brom.

He wasn’t prolific and although he does provide useful competition and depth in forward areas and out wide, his impending exit will free up space and funds for Liam Rosenior to bring in better options in his position.

Tetteh has also played for the likes of Standard Liege, Sparta Prague and Yeni Malatyaspor. He scored 14 goals in 60 matches altogether for the latter before his switch to East Yorkshire.

Hull played their final pre-season game of the summer against Metz’ Ligue 1 rivals Nantes this weekend and drew 1-1 with Ozan Tufan on the scoresheet again. Rosenior’s men head to Carrow Road next weekend to face Norwich City in what is a tricky first game of the 2023/24 campaign as they look to start off with a positive result.