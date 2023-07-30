Everton keeping an eye on 19-year-old Birmingham City talent

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has interest from the Premier League and Serie A, with Everton among those watching, as per Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City have seen a whole host of talented players break through the youth ranks and into the first-team at St. Andrew’s. Midfielder James is among them, making 58 senior appearances at the age of 19.

In the process, he’s managed two goals and two assists but last season, he found the vast majority of his appearances came off the bench.

That hasn’t stopped him from drawing interest from elsewhere though.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Everton are among those watching him. Teams from the Premier League and Serie A have been keeping an eye on the one-time Wales international but at this moment in time, James is happy to stay with Birmingham City.

His deal runs until 2025, so there is no pressure to sell that this stage.

An important season ahead?

James’ talents are clear to see and given his level of experience at his age, there’s no doubt that he’s got the makings of a player who could go on to take himself to a higher division.

However, after making most of his appearances off the bench last season, the hope will be that he can break back into John Eustace’s starting XI. The competition for a starting spot in midfield is strong with Ivan Sunjic back in the mix and Krystian Bielik signing permanently, but James will definitely be up to the challenge.

All the while, it looks as though he’ll have interested parties keeping an eye on his situation amid rumoured interest from Premier League sides including Everton and Italy’s Serie A.