Carlisle United want Crystal Palace striker, reporter claims

Carlisle United are keen on Crystal Palace striker Luke Plange, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United are interested in luring the youngster up to Cumbria as they prepare for life in League One following their promotion from League Two last season.

Plange, 20, spent time on loan at Lincoln City during the second-half of the last campaign and has now returned to his parent club.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Cumbrians ‘want’ to land him next as they look to further bolster their attacking department.

Carlisle eye addition

Carlisle are in need of some reinforcements at the top end of the pitch following the departures of Kristian Dennis and Omari Patrick. The pair have dropped back into the fourth tier to join Tranmere Rovers and Sutton United respectively.

Plange would give the Cumbrians more competition and depth in attacking areas if they were able to agree a temporary deal with Crystal Palace. His chances of breaking into the Eagles’ first-team in the Premier League are slim at this moment in time and another loan exit to get some more experience under his belt in the Football League would be a sensible decision.

Plange was on the books at Arsenal before Derby County landed him in 2021. He broke into the Rams’ first-team when they were in the Championship and scored three goals in nine outings to earn a move to Selhurst Park.

The England youth international is yet to make a competitive appearance for Roy Hodgson’s side and was loaned out to Belgian club Molenbeek during his first year there. He was then given the green light to link up with Lincoln last winter to further boost his development but didn’t score in 18 games in all competitions for the Imps.