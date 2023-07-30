Aston Villa starlet eyed by Blackpool, loan exit will be sanctioned

Blackpool are keen on Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney as the Premier League side prepare to send him out on loan, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackpool have made six signings so far this summer, bolstering their ranks across the board.

Goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman have signed while Matt Pennington has arrived as a new option at centre-back. Albie Morgan and Oliver Norburn have been added to the midfield and striker Kyle Joseph has also signed.

Now, it is claimed that the Tangerines are eyeing a loan move for Aston Villa talent Feeney.

Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Villa are ready to let the 18-year-old centre-back move on loan this summer and Blackpool are taking a big interest. Feeney and manager Neil Critchley will be familiar with one another from the latter’s time at Villa Park, so that connection could come in handy as they look to add him to their ranks.

Another option at the back

Heading into next week’s season opener against Burton Albion, Blackpool have four senior options at centre-back.

New signing Pennington is alongside Marvin Ekpiteta, Oliver Casey and Doug Tharme in defence, so it makes sense that the Tangerines want to add another body too their defensive department. The loan market will be a shrewd way for them to do so and given Critchley’s aforementioned link with Villa, a move for Feeney seems feasible.

The former Fleetwood Town talent is yet to make his competitive debut in first-team football but he has been a regular at youth level. Since joining Villa in 2021, Feeney has played 39 times for their U21s, managing to notch four goals in the process.