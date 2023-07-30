25-year-old puts pen to paper on Leicester City deal, announcement will come next week

Leicester City target Stephy Mavididi has put pen to paper on his contract with the Foxes and a deal is set to be announced next week, Fabrizio Romano has said.

Leicester City are one of the front-runners for promotion from the Championship this coming season.

Their transfer business has already caught the eye but more additions are needed, and it seems one is just around the corner amid Romano’s latest update on the pursuit of Montpellier forward Mavididi.

The reporter has said on Twitter that Mavididi put pen to paper on a deal with Leicester on Saturday night. He adds the deal will be announced next week rather than over the weekend.

Understand Stephy Mavididi has signed his contract as new Leicester player few minutes ago — after medical 🔵🦊 Told deal will be announced next week and not today/tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NiUtz7NFxh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Derby-born was last seen on these shores in August 2018 when he left Arsenal’s U23s, then signing for Italian giants Juventus.

It didn’t quite work out for him in Italy, with Mavididi managing just one senior appearance for Juve alongside 36 appearances for their U23s.

A loan move out of Juventus saw him end up in Ligue 1 with Dijon, before a permanent move to Montpellier in the summer of 2020. His time there has seen him make 98 appearances for the French side, scoring 21 goals and registering five assists.

An eye-catching addition

There is little doubt that Stephy Mavidid has a footballing pedigree. That much was apparent during his time at Arsenal where he scored freely with the youth sides.

A lack of progression toward the senior squad played a part in his move to the continent with Italian giants, Juventus. Whilst it did not quite work out for him in Turin, the lessons he picked up there allowed him to flourish in France.

All of that experience should – you’d think – allow him to segue effortlessly into the Championship with a Leicester City side looking to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

In short, the Foxes will have a very effective, and somewhat dangerous player on their hands in next season’s Championship.