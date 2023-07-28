Update emerges on West Ham’s pursuit of Southampton standout after failed £20m bid

West Ham are readying a second bid for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse after seeing their £20m offer turned down, talkSPORT has said.

Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has been among the club’s standout players for some time now. The academy graduate has been the go-to man in the middle of the park for years and has notched 11 England caps as a result of his starring role.

However, following the Saints’ relegation, he was one of the first players widely tipped for a move back to the Premier League.

Despite plenty of interest though, Ward-Prowse is still a Southampton player with the season kicking off next weekend.

West Ham have been heavily linked and it was confirmed they’d seen a bid rejected last night. Now, talkSPORT has said that after seeing their first offer knocked back, the Hammers are preparing a second move for Ward-Prowse.

BREAKING: #WHUFC are preparing a second bid for #SaintsFC captain James Ward-Prowse. The Hammers' initial offer of £20m falls well below Southampton's £40m valuation. – talkSPORT sources understand 📻 LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/RiS32Lykdx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 28, 2023

Ward-Prowse has three years left on his contract at St. Mary’s.

An exit on the cards?

If Southampton have shown anything this summer, it’s that players will be sold on their terms if they are to move on. They’ve stood firm over valuations for a number of their key men despite relegation, with Tino Livramento alongside Ward-Prowse in being valued at a high sum amid Premier League interest.

The Saints still have the finances behind them to get by without cashing in on their key assets despite suffering relegation and if they can maintain the services of these stars, their chances of bouncing back to the top-flight straight away will increase massively.

Ward-Prowse is certainly a player way clear of the Championship standard so if a compromise can’t be reached, it will be intriguing to see what his position is. Obviously, he’s a long-serving player and the club captain, but time will tell if his own ambitions promotion a change in position from the Saints as the window nears an end.