Tranmere Rovers join Northampton Town in pursuit of Rangers midfielder

Tranmere Rovers are keen on luring the youngster to League Two as they look ahead to the start of the new season under Ian Dawes.

Lowry, 20, has also been linked with League One new boys Northampton Town this week following their promotion from the fourth tier last term, as per the Daily Record.

Football Insider now claim he has attracted attention from Prenton Park and the Whites have ‘registered’ their interest in a loan move.

Tranmere eye addition

Tranmere could see Lowry as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the next campaign.

The youngster has been on the books at Ibrox for his whole career to date and has risen up through the ranks of the Glasgow giants. He was a key player for their B team before breaking into the first-team picture.

Lowry, who is a Scotland youth international, was handed his first-team debut by Rangers in September 2022 in a Scottish Cup match against Stirling Albion and has since made 13 more appearances for the Gers in all competitions, scoring twice.

He was handed a long-term deal running until 2025 only last year. However, he has never left on loan before and a temporary switch away now could be beneficial to his development, as opposed to playing development football or waiting around for a senior chance.

Tranmere could provide him with a chance to get some regular football under his belt at a decent level. They have brought in some decent signings such as strikers Kristian Dennis, Luke Norris and Connor Jennings as they eye more reinforcements to their ranks and will be hoping for a successful season ahead.