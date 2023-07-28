Southampton agree deal for released Arsenal defender, set for first-team role

Southampton have agreed to sign departed Arsenal defender Zach Awe, reporter Mike McGrath has said on Twitter.

Southampton are gearing up for a Championship promotion fight ahead of next season and the hope will be that more transfer business is there to be done before the season gets underway next weekend.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Saints this summer and now, it has been claimed a deal is on the cards for Awe.

Mike McGrath has said on Twitter that Southampton have agreed to sign the 19-year-old following his exit from Arsenal this summer. He’s only played youth football to date but at St. Mary’s, it is said he will be competing for a place in Russell Martin’s plans for the new season.

Southampton have agreed deal to sign Zach Awe, 19, who is now expected to compete for a first-team place at centre-back under Russell Martin this season. Deal involved compensation (due to age) going to #Arsenal where he was until this summer. #SaintsFC beat strong competition — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 28, 2023

Awe has also had interest from Leicester City this summer but it seems he’s heading for Southampton after they fended off strong competition for his signature.

A good move for all

For a young player bidding to make a break into the senior game, Southampton could be the perfect destination.

Under Martin, Awe will be coached by a highly talented manager who looks destined for a future in the Premier League. He’s shown a willingness to utilise young players, making him a great fit for the job at St. Mary’s given their track record of developing young players.

The changes to the Saints’ squad may well open the door for Awe to break into the side too as he takes the next steps in his career.

With Arsenal, Awe never made his senior debut but he was a regular for the U18s and U21s. He was tested against senior opposition in the EFL Trophy and the new season could see him break into first-team football for good, providing the move goes through as hoped.