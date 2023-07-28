Rotherham United take step back in pursuit of departed Sheffield United attacker

Rotherham United are looking at other striker targets to Billy Sharp, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United have been keen on signing the veteran attacker this summer but have been made to wait.

Sharp, 37, is a free agent following his departure from Sheffield United and has been carefully weighing up his next move in the game.

The Millers’ boss Matt Taylor has provided this update regarding his side’s pursuit to the Rotherham Advertiser: “We can’t keep talking about that situation. There are so many other names we are targeting, talking to. We’ve got people who are in front of us right now. It has dragged on for a long time. I don’t think it’s just us involved. There are other suitors.”

Rotherham eyeing other options

There are plenty of other options out there for Rotherham as they look to further boost their attacking options. They will ideally want someone to come through the door before the start of the new season next weekend.

Sharp would be a useful option for the Yorkshire club if he was to arrive. He is a vastly experienced player in the game and has shown in the past that he knows where the back of the net is.

He has been at local side Sheffield United for the past eight years and fired in 116 goals in 311 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League twice.

The player has also featured for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Reading, Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United in the past and has played 693 games in his career to date, finding the net 267 times.

You can see why Rotherham would be interested. However, they can’t wait around forever and as Taylor has alluded to, it is time to hunt for alternative options if Sharp is still mulling over his situation.