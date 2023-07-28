Peterborough United offer new deal to 20-year-old as Darren Ferguson discusses first-team plan

Peterborough United forward Kai Corbett has been offered a new contract and a first-team role looks to be on the horizon, it has emerged.

Peterborough United striker Corbett has had an interesting time at London Road since signing in November 2021.

He joined on a free transfer after his West Ham deal expired and was quickly thrust into the limelight when he was handed a Championship start against Barnsley just over a week after his arrival at just 19. Now 20, Corbett hasn’t played a competitive game for Posh’s first-team since and many would have thought a move away could await the forward.

However, the Barcelona-born talent has been in and around the first-team during pre-season and looks set to benefit from Posh’s turn to young players.

The Peterborough Telegraph states Corbett has been offered a new contract. Manager Darren Ferguson was full of praise for the youngster too, suggesting he will be around the first-team this season by stating he ‘deserves’ it. He said:

“Kai has been very good. We wanted to take a good look at him this summer and we’ve liked what we’ve seen.

“He can play in a number of positions and he has a great technique, but the biggest thing has been his work ethic. It has been fantastic and he deserves to stay around the first-team squad.”

A chance for Corbett

Corbett won’t be the only young Peterborough United afforded a chance to play first-team football this season. A number of influential players from recent campaigns will be heading for pastures new, opening the door for youngsters to stake a claim for senior football.

After catching the eye in pre-season following a good display for the youth team, Corbett will be determined to prove he’s got what it takes to forge a career in the senior game.

He started out in the West Ham academy and performed well at U18 level, netting 10 goals and providing six assists in 33 games. The step up to U21s football proved a trickier one to make, resulting in his release, but he looks set to get his chance to impress with Posh this season.