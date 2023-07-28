Opinion: Leeds United livewire has shown he deserves a chance in Daniel Farke’s side this season

Leeds United’s squad could look drastically different when the season gets underway next week as relegation opens the door for fringe players to become mainstays.

Pre-season has given players ample opportunities to stake a claim for a place in Daniel Farke’s plans and against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, Leeds United produced arguably their best display of the summer to date.

Forest didn’t field a weak side either. There was some rotation of course but the vast majority of the squad was made up of influential players who have proven important in their Premier League stint to date. However, they were beaten 2-0 by the Whites and one man who really caught the eye was Ian Poveda.

The 23-year-old didn’t start. He was introduced at the halfway mark with the scores at 0-0 and his impact was instant. He caused danger in his usual role on the right and as the game progressed, he drifted centrally and became even more involved. This led to him thrashing home Leeds’ second goal, picking up the ball from distance after some good play by Farke’s side and finding the bottom corner.

He was lauded for his electric display by supporters, and it may just have secured his role in the side for next season.

Speculation has been rife over departures for the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville. Jack Harrison is injured but he is a feasible Premier League target too. Like Poveda, they are all versatile players who can operate as a no.10 or out wide, so some sales could open the door for Poveda to come right into the side.

It’s no secret that Poveda has been viewed as a real livewire since joining in January 2020. He’s looked bright in his 20 appearances for the Whites but injury has plagued his development, also impacting his loans with Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

However, after such a strong performance against tough opposition last night, the time may have come for Poveda to finally play a big part in the senior picture at Elland Road. The Leeds United faithful will certainly be rooting for him too as he cuts a popular figure among fans.

Time will tell just what Farke’s plans are but Poveda may have done enough to prove he’s deserving of a role this season.