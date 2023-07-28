Opinion: Charlton Athletic should turn attention to Fulham as League One rival’s pursuit stalls

Charlton Athletic are in the market for another striker this summer as they look to build a squad capable of fighting for promotion to the Championship.

The Addicks have already made an eye-catching addition up top with the signing of Alfie May. He joins Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke as the options up top, with one more wanted before the window slams shut at the start of September.

Charlton Athletic’s interest in Sam Nombe was covered by the South London Press on Thursday and while he’d be a fantastic addition, they’re far short of his valuation.

The loan market could be a more shrewd way to bolster the options up top and amid reports that Reading’s interest has been put on hold after their transfer embargo, the Addicks should look to capitalise with a move for Fulham’s Jay Stansfield.

An opportunistic move

20-year-old Stansfield looks destined for a bright career in the game. After a seriously prolific youth career, the striker made a loan move to Exeter City last summer. It marked his first shot at regular minutes in the senior game and he made a good impression, notching nine goals and eight assists in 39 games for the Grecians.

There had been no doubt about his goalscoring instincts after his record at youth level but recording eight assists goes to show how well his link-up play has translated into the senior game too. That could see him thrive at The Valley with some of the other attacking talents on show.

Striker is his primary role of course but he could bring some versatility to Dean Holden’s side too. He has played just in behind the no.9 before, also featuring out on the wing on a couple of select occasions.

After his showing at League One level, you wouldn’t blame Fulham or Stansfield if a Championship move was the preference.

However, given how Charlton Athletic have attracted some fantastic players this summer and with Reading’s pursuit on hold, it would definitely be worth looking into a move for Stansfield as the Addicks eye the signing of another striker.