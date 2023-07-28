Northampton Town have loan offer accepted for Brighton and Hove Albion man

Northampton Town have had a loan offer accepted for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.07.23, 17.49).

Northampton Town are poised to land the midfielder for another season as they prepare for life in League One under boss Jon Brady.

Leonard, 21, spent last term with the Cobblers and helped them gain promotion from League Two alongside Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Carlisle United.

The Daily Record claim Brighton are now set to let him re-join his former club on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt in the upcoming campaign.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Northampton return pending

This would be a very shrewd addition for Northampton if they can get it over the line. Leonard already knows the club, all the players and showed last season what he is all about.

He has been linked with a few third tier clubs recently with Football Insider claiming Charlton Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United are keen on him.

Brighton signed Leonard back in 2018 after he had spells in the academies at Rangers and Hearts. He has since played twice for the Seagulls’ first-team and has mainly been used in their development squad.

He was given the green light to join Northampton last year to boost his development and was a hit during his time with Brady’s side. He went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions and will now be eager to test himself at a higher level.

The Cobblers have delved into the market to bring in centre-back Manny Monthe from Walsall, left-back Patrick Brough from Barrow, as well as strikers Tyreece Simpson and Kieron Bowie from Huddersfield Town and Fulham respectively with more additions, including potentially Leonard, on the way.