Leeds United join chase for Everton man, enquiry made

Holgate, 26, is down the pecking order with Everton and has already been linked with a move to the Championship.

Southampton were said to have held discussions over the defender earlier this month as he gears up for a potential move away from Goodison Park for the 2023/24 campaign. Now, fresh claims of interest have emerged from Football Insider.

They state that Leeds United have now joined the Saints and Sheffield United in eyeing up a summer move for Holgate.

All three clubs have made enquiries over a loan deal as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season.

Holgate has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League with Everton, playing 126 times in the top-flight. However, he has gained EFL experience in the Championship with West Brom while also coming through the ranks with League One side Barnsley.

A solid signing?

For Leeds United or Southampton, someone of Holgate’s Premier League experience would make for a great addition. He would be able to come in and hold down an influential role from the get-go as both sides bid to return to the top-flight.

Holgate is comfortable as a centre-back or right-back too, offering some versatility for Daniel Farke or Russell Martin.

It is said that wages could be a factor but perhaps the clubs could come to an agreement over splitting the wages with Everton rather than paying the full package, which comes in at £72,000-a-week, Football Insider adds.

The Premier League interest from Sheffield United could prove to be an obstacle too if Holgate isn’t too keen on dropping out of the top-flight. However, time will tell just where he’ll end up after the door opened for him to move on temporarily.