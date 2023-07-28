Leeds United eyeing Belgian winger, Luton Town among those also keen

Leeds United, Luton Town and OGC Nice are all interested in Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, as per reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen.

While most of the focus has been on players who could be leaving Leeds United, speculation over potential signings has been ramping up. Ethan Ampadu is still the only new addition but the hope will be that the arrivals can start to flow in the coming weeks.

Now, another new link has emerged from the continent.

Belgian reporter Pieter-Jan Calcoen has revealed that the Whites are among those keen on Anderlecht talent Amuzu.

Premier League new boys Luton Town and Ligue 1 side OGC Nice also have him on their list. It is added that while no bids have come in for the 23-year-old at this stage, at least one of the three sides is ‘preparing one’.

Francis Amuzu van #RSCA staat hoog op de verlanglijst van #Leeds, #LutonTown en #OGCNice. Een concreet bod is er nog niet, maar minstens één van de drie clubs bereidt er wel één voor. Zie @nieuwsbladsport. — Pieter-Jan Calcoen (@PJCalcoen) July 28, 2023

Amuzu can play on either wing but has spent much of his career on the left. He’s been with Anderlecht from a young age and since coming through the youth ranks, the speedster has notched 20 goals and 28 assists in 202 games.

Departures likely?

Leeds United have seen plenty of their attackers linked with moves away this summer. Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have all drawn interest. Alongside those three, the Whites still have Ian Poveda, Helier Costa, Dan James and Jack Harrison as options out wide, while Sonny Perkins and Sam Greenwood can play there if needs be as well.

With that many players on the books, it would be a surprise if a winger like Amuzu was to join before one or two were sold.

It could be that Amuzu is just being kept in mind as a potential replacement if some of the wingers head for pastures new but amid Luton Town and Nice’s interest, it could be that he’s heading elsewhere before Leeds come calling.