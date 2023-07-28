Hull City owner Acun Ilicali provides transfer update and eyes attacking reinforcements

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has insisted the club are working hard behind the scenes to bolster their attacking options.

Hull City are in the hunt for more signings in preparation for the new Championship season.

The Tigers have brought in three additions so far this summer with striker Liam Delap, winger Jason Lokilo and left-back Ruben Vinagre coming through the entrance door at the MKM Stadium.

Ilicali has provided this transfer update to the official club YouTube channel: “In the last (few) weeks I have read some comments (on Twitter) that we are under a big crisis, that we’ll have to sell some players.

“Actually, our club’s financial situation is very good. Of course, we are spending more than we expected, I’m ok to spend more and more, but there is a limit at the moment. The salaries of our squad is more than many clubs.

“We are not dying to sell any of our players. If an offer comes for the benefit of the player and the club, of course we can sell. We are not in a situation where we are dying to sell.

“We made a very good team last year which Liam appreciates and I’m very happy about. We have some positions in the team that need to be renewed and made stronger.

“Why we aren’t making too many transfers is because we don’t need too many. At the moment we are having meetings with Liam (Rosenior) all the time and I’m trying to get what he needs. I’m ok to support my coach, my job is to make him as happy as I can.”

He added: “We had a fantastic second-half of the season. What we were missing was in that attacking side (of the team). We needed more creative players. Instead of loaning or signings six players, we’re going to get three or four sharp players so this team can offensively be stronger and so Liam can have more options.”

Hull working hard behind the scenes

Hull are being patient with their recruitment as they look to bring in the right types of targets in this window. Some of their supporters have been worried by the lack of activity on social media but as Ilicali alluded to, they don’t need too many acquisitions.

Liam Rosenior arrived during the last campaign and significantly tightened up the defence after Shota Arveladze’s unsuccessful stint in charge of the East Yorkshire. They need to add more firepower up top and also need to ensure they can keep hold of last term’s top scorer Oscar Estupinan.

The Tigers spent big this time last year and seem to have learnt their lesson as they operate more shrewdly this time around. Having loads of players doesnn’t always work and it will be a lot easier for Rosenior to work with a more streamlined squad.