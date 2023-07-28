Hull City expected to announce signing of Premier League attacker before the weekend

Hull City are poised to announce the signing of Aaron Connolly from Brighton and Hove Albion, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City had the striker on loan from the Seagulls during the second-half of last season and are now said to be close to bringing him back to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer.

Connolly, 23, was given the green light to move to East Yorkshire on a temporary basis last winter and scored twice in five games for the Tigers.

HullLive claim he is ‘expected’ to be announced by Liam Rosenior’s ahead of their final pre-season friendly clash against French outfit Nantes this weekend.

Incoming Hull transfer

Hull are in need of some attacking reinforcements before the start of the new campaign. First up for Liam Rosenior’s side is an away trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City next Saturday followed by a home clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Landing Connolly permanently could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by the Tigers if he can keep fit. He had his injury problems last term which meant he couldn’t really show what he was all about.

He still has plenty of time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop down the line. The Republic of Ireland international has been with Brighton since they signed him in 2016 from Mervue United.

Connolly has since made 52 appearances for the Premier League team in all competitions and has found the net on eight occasions. He has also had other loan spells away from the AMEX Stadium at Middlesbrough and Venezia over recent times to get game time under his belt.