Free agent joins new club after Tranmere Rovers exit

Jake Burton has been snapped up by Chester after his departure from Tranmere Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers made the decision to cut ties with the attacker at the end of last season.

Burton, 21, saw his contract at Prenton Park expire at the end of June and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

He has been on trial at Chester over pre-season, as per their website, and has now penned a one-year contract at the Deva Stadium, becoming their new number 27.

New home for departed Tranmere man

Burton’s move to Chester is a perfect opportunity for him to bounce back from his Tranmere exit and try and rise back into the Football League in the future. They continue to play their football in the National League North and finished 3rd in the last campaign.

The Liverpool-born man rose up through the academy ranks of the Whites and was a regular for them at various youth levels. He was handed his first professional contract by the fourth tier club in 2020 and made his first-team debut in the same year in an EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21’s.

Burton went on to make 32 appearances for the Birkenhead outfit in all competitions and found the net twice. He also had loan spells away in non-league at Stalybridge Celtic and Marine to gain experience.

It has been a summer of transition at Tranmere so far with both comings and goings. Ian Dawes has been handed the permanent managerial role and will be assisted by Neil Danns, with Nigel Adkins as Technical Director.

The club have brought in some decent signings such as strikers Kristian Dennis, Luke Norris and Connor Jennings from Carlisle United, Stevenage and Hartlepool United respectively.