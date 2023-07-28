Former Cardiff City, Bradford City and Swindon Town striker retires aged 35

Former Cardiff City, Bradford City and Swindon Town striker Eoin Doyle has announced his retired from the game.

The Irishman has called time on his playing career at the age of 35 with his last spell coming at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Doyle, who is from Dublin, made 635 appearances in all competitions and scored 208 goals.

His retirement has been announced on St Pats’ official club website and their chairman Garrett Kelleher has said: “He carved out a very successful career in the UK coming from the League of Ireland, whilst rearing a family and planning for life afterwards.

“His infectious positivity, integrity, dedication and commitment have been great examples for all our younger players. He has been most generous in sharing his experience, wisdom and has been a great influence on all those he touched at the club. He will be missed.”

Doyle’s career

Doyle moved over to England in 2013 after spells at Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and Hibernian. He was snapped up by Chesterfield and went on to score 38 goals in 84 games for the Spirerites before Cardiff City swooped to land him after two years.

He spent two seasons on the books of the Bluebirds and found the net on five occasions during his time in Wales. The attacker then left the Cardiff City Stadium in 2016 and moved to Preston North End, Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic before Bradford City came calling.

Doyle was a key player for the Bantams as they gained promotion from League Two in his first year in Yorkshire. He was then shipped out on loan to Swindon Town in the campaign after and was prolific for the Robins, firing 23 goals in 22 outings to land a permanent switch to Wiltshire.

He also spent two years at Bolton Wanderers prior to moving back to Ireland. Doyle certainly knew where the back of the net was as he hangs up his boots now.