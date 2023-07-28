Exeter City to throw League One lifeline to MK Dons ace, reporter claims

Exeter City are set to sign MK Dons defender Zak Jules, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Exeter City are looking to bolster their defensive department ahead of the start of the new season.

Jules, 26, still has time left on his contract with the Dons following their relegation to League Two in the last campaign.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter that he is ‘poised’ to head back in League One this summer with the Grecians (see tweet below).

New face incoming at Exeter

Jules would be a solid addition by Exeter if they are able to get a deal over the line. He has made 187 appearances in all competitions and has found the net on six occasions so far in his career.

The former Scotland youth international has plenty of experience of playing in League One and may feel he has a point to prove after being part of the Dons’ side who slipped out of the division in the last campaign. In addition, he would provide useful competition and depth at the back for Gary Caldwell’s side as they gear up for another year in the third tier.

Jules started out at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks of the Royals. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Berkshire outfit and was allowed to leave permanently after loan spells away as a youngster at Hemel Hempstead Town, Braintree Town and Motherwell.

He then had stint at Shrewsbury Town, Chesterfield, Port Vale, Barnet, Macclesfield Town and Walsall before MK Dons landed him in February 2021. The centre-back has since been a regular during his time in Buckinghamshire and has played 73 times. However, his future is up in the air now and Exeter are said to have swooped in for him.