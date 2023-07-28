Everton and Nottingham Forest handed boosts in pursuit of Swansea City standout

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe wants a move to the Premier League and his preference would be to join Everton or Nottingham Forest, the Swansea Independent has said.

Dutch striker Piroe has starred in the Championship for two consecutive seasons now.

Swansea City signed the 23-year-old from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and since then, he’s managed 44 goals in 92 games for the club, chipping in with eight assists as well while becoming one of the second-tier’s most dangerous strikers.

Unsurprisingly, Piroe has drawn plenty of interest from elsewhere amid such success and now, his preference has emerged in a report from the Swansea Independent.

They state that linked duo Everton and Nottingham Forest are his preferred choices as he eyes a Premier League move. A switch that will see him stay in the Championship does not appeal to Piroe, dealing a blow to rumoured suitors Leicester City and Southampton.

Piroe has a year left on his contract with Swansea and an exit looks likely this summer.

Will a move materialise?

Piroe has a year left on his Swansea deal and given that he’s already proven himself in the Championship, he has no reason not to head for pastures new. A step up to top-flight football should await the Dutchman but time will tell just where he’ll end up.

The pieces need to fall into place for a move to come to fruition though. Everton and Nottingham Forest are both solid options and both have shown they’ve got the funds to spend but it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll firm up their interest.

This news of Piroe’s preference could prompt them to act, so his situation will be one to keep an eye on over the course of next month.