Derby County cast eyes over free agent ahead of the new season

Derby County have handed a trial to Martyn Waghorn following his exit from Coventry City, as per a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are taking a look at their former striker as they weigh up their striking options ahead of the start of the new League One season.

Waghorn, 33, is available after Coventry decided against extending his contract when it expired at the end of the last campaign.

He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship and is now considering his next move in the game.

Option emerges for Derby

It is no secret that Derby are looking to bring in another forward in this window and Waghorn is an option for Paul Warne’s side. He is vastly experienced in the game, knows the club already and would add more competition and depth to their striking department.

The South Shields-born man had a spell at Pride Park from 2018 to 2021 and scored 30 goals in 123 games before heading out the exit door. He managed to find the net twice in 42 outings for Coventry before his recent exit.

Waghorn started his career at Sunderland and rose up through the academy ranks of the Black Cats before going on to play eight times for their first-team. He was loaned out to Charlton Athletic and Leicester City as a youngster to get some experience under his belt before the latter snapped him up on a permanent basis.

The attacker has since had stints at Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic, Rangers and Ipswich Town and has played just under 500 games in his career to date now.

Derby’s first game of the 2023/24 season is against Waghorn’s former club Wigan on Saturday 5th August as they look to start with a win.