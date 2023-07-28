Carlisle United in talks with free agent attacker after Coventry City exit, reporter claims

Carlisle United are in talks with Sean Maguire following his exit from Coventry City, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United are looking to snap up the attacker following their promotion from League Two as they prepare for life in League One.

Maguire, 29, is currently a free agent after leaving Coventry City at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Cumbrians have launched an ‘ambitious’ move to try and lure him to Brunton Park this summer.

Carlisle eye addition

Carlisle have lost a couple of attacking players such as Kristian Dennis and Omari Patrick over recent times so could do with some attacking reinforcements in time for the new campaign. First up for them is a home clash against Fleetwood Town next Saturday as they look to start with a win in front of their own fans.

Maguire would be an ideal acquisition for Paul Simpson’s side and has been operating at Championship level for the past seven years meaning he would arrive with some decent pedigree behind him.

Coventry signed him in January and he went on to play seven times for Mark Robins’ side during the second-half of last term as they reached the play-off final at Wembley. However, the Sky Blues were denied promotion to the Premier League after losing to Luton Town on penalties and Maguire was released afterwards.

Prior to his switch to the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Republic of Ireland international played 170 games for Preston North End and scored 24 goals. He has also played for the likes of Waterford, West Ham, Dundalk and Cork City in the past.