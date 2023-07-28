Blackburn Rovers eyeing potential swoop for Ligue 1 winger

Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Stade Brestois winger Karamoko Dembele, according to French news outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a potential swoop for the former Celtic man as they weigh up potential attacking reinforcements.

Dembele, 20, has been with his current club since moving to France in July last year and still has three years left on his contract.

According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) Rovers are exploring the possibility of landing him in this window and have asked for some ‘information’ about whether he is available for a move back to the UK.

Blackburn target emerges

Blackburn could see the youngster as a useful long-term option ahead of the new Championship season and someone that would bolster their options in forward areas. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eyeing another push for the top six in the next campaign.

Dembele rose up through the academy at Celtic and was a regular for the Scottish champions as various different youth levels during his time on the books of the Glasgow giants. He was tipped for a very bright future in his early career and penned his first professional contract at Celtic Park in 2018 at the age of just 15.

He was handed his first-team debut by the Hoops 12 months later against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. The former England and Scotland youth international went to make nine more senior appearances and chipped in with a single goal.

Stade Brestois came calling in June last year when his contract at Celtic expired and he has since played 17 games for the Ligue 1 outfit altogether with Blackburn now linked with a swoop.