Barnsley close to overseas addition, 22-year-old free agent also eyed

Barnsley are close to signing a centre-back from an overseas club while free agent Kyran Lofthouse is also on the radar, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley have started to make inroads in the transfer market since Neill Collins’ arrival from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The new boss has signed Corey O’Keeffe and Andy Dallas while the permanent signing of former loan man Max Watters has also been wrapped up. Ben Killip and Kacper Lopata had signed prior but Collins’ squad is starting to look more like his own with these fresh additions.

The work isn’t stopping there either, with more players being eyed and talks progressing over one signing in particular. Another centre-back has been on the shopping list and the Barnsley Chronicle now reports that the Tykes are closing in on an overseas player to fill that spot.

Not only that but free agent Kyran Lofthouse is on the radar. He’s available for nothing after leaving Woking and an interest is there.

More on Lofthouse

Time will tell just who this unnamed overseas centre-back is but the Lofthouse link is an intriguing one.

He left Woking at the end of last season, playing alongside new signing Lopata with the Cardinals. He played 101 National League games for the club, chipping in with six goals in the process. Interestingly though, he mainly plays on the right-hand side as either a full-back or wing-back. That is an area Barnsley are already well-stocked in.

Jordan Williams remains on the books, as does Barry Cotter. New signing O’Keeffe specialises there too, so it would be argued there are already enough options there. Unless one of those three players is to make a move away or change position, a move for Lofthouse could leave the right a little over-crowded. It is worth adding that O’Keeffe’s recent signing does not make a Williams exit more likely, the report adds.