3 Premier League midfielders QPR should target amid ambitious Tim Iroegbunam approach

QPR are keen to bolster their midfield options and reports said earlier this week that they had made an ambitious approach to get Tim Iroegbunam back on loan.

West London Sport brought the story of QPR’s Iroegbunam approach but stated that a deal was unlikely. Aston Villa are yet to make a decision over his future and even if he is let out, there are several other clubs interested in his services.

A midfielder is needed though, so the R’s would be wise to keep some other options in mind.

With that said, here are three other Premier League midfielders QPR should consider as loan targets…

Ismaila Coulibaly – Sheffield United

The case of Coulibaly is an interesting one. He looked set for a breakthrough at Sheffield United after he was recalled halfway through a two-year loan following an impressive season with Beerschot V.A. but chances have eluded him for much of his time at Bramall Lane.

He made a few promising outings last season though and after the Blades’ promotion, a loan could be his best option. The Championship could be a good destination and if he can stay fit and find regular minutes.

Joe Hodge – Wolves

Irish youth international Hodge is ready for senior football and if he’s not going to get that under Julen Lopetegui just yet, he could really increase his stock with a loan move to Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.

He’s a tenacious and hard-working midfielder but he’s got a good passing range too. Hodge plays either as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder and the ex-Manchester City youngster could be the best option of the three listed here.

Conor Coventry – West Ham

Last but not least is a name many Championship fans will be familiar with. Coventry has been on the fringes of West Ham’s first-team for a while now but when game time has eluded him, he’s usually found himself on loan in the EFL.

He’s got experience Championship and League One level and with his deal up next summer, a permanent or temporary move could be done. With regular minutes Coventry could really come on leaps and bounds and he’d stand a good chance of getting the time he needs with QPR.