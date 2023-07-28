23-year-old Leeds United ace emerges as European club’s transfer priority

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has emerged as Club Brugge’s transfer priority, reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said.

Leeds United have seen a string of key players head for pastures new since their relegation and with rumours persisting over possible departures, it seems inevitable that there will be more high profile exits at Elland Road this summer.

Now, claims of interest in Dutch defender Struijk have emerged.

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has said on Twitter that Jupiler Pro League side Club Brugge have identified the 23-year-old as their primary target as they look to replace Abakar Sylla, who has left the Belgian side to join RC Strasbourg.

Discussions are ongoing with Club Brugge and Struijk’s representatives as they look to get a deal done.

🇳🇱🔵⚫️ Le #Clubbrugge fonce sur Pascal #Struijk ! Pour remplacer Abakar Sylla, les Blauw&Zwart ont pointé le nom du défenseur central gaucher belgo-néerlandais de #LeedsUnited. Discussions en cours avec les représentants du joueur. Le Club en a fait sa priorité. #mercato #LUFC pic.twitter.com/Y68Jp33vm6 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 28, 2023

Struijk has been with Leeds United since January 2018, joining from Ajax. Since then, he’s come through the ranks and become a first-team regular, playing 96 times as either a centre-back, left-back or defensive midfielder.

Another moving on?

Time will tell just how Brugge’s rumoured interest in Struijk develops but amid Leeds United’s drop to the Championship, further exits are inevitable. He’s a player the Whites could probably get a decent fee for but it would make for more work for Daniel Farke and co if they were to let go of yet another defender.

Their defensive ranks need replenishing as it is, so a Struijk exit would likely put yet another player on the shopping list.

For a player they signed as a youngster, the Dutchman has developed well and Leeds could make a good profit on his services. With Brugge making him their priority, they may well be willing to part ways with a fair amount of money to secure his services.