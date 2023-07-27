Trusted reporter provides update on Wrexham’s rumoured interest in Barnsley man

Barnsley are yet to receive an approach from Wrexham regarding striker James Norwood, reporter Doug O’Kane has said.

Barnsley man Norwood has a year left on his contract with the Tykes after the club triggered a one-year option in his deal to retain his services beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

In his first season at Oakwell, the 32-year-old managed 11 goals and four assists in 49 games across all competitions.

Ahead of the new season though, Norwood is claimed to have drawn admiring glances from the ever-ambitious Wrexham. Phil Parkinson’s side could do with another talisman ahead of next season too after star man Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung against Manchester United earlier this week.

Now though, Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane has said on Twitter that the League Two side are yet to make an approach for Norwood.

I am aware of the reports linking James Norwood to Wrexham.

I understand there has been no approach as of today. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) July 27, 2023

Time will tell whether or not Wrexham will make a move for Norwood, who is a proven goalscorer in League Two. In 45 games in the division, he has netted 29 times.

Ambitious Wrexham

Wrexham are no strangers to signing players of Norwood’s ilk. A large part of their squad is made up of players who boast plenty of experience at a higher level, many of which dropped down the leagues to join Phil Parkinson’s side.

It means a move certainly seems realistic and despite the fact that Norwood would be a reliable option for the Tykes to retain, they have done well to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Max Watters has returned on a permanent basis while Andy Dallas has signed too. They join Devante Cole, Oli Shaw and Aiden Marsh in the attacking ranks, while time will tell where Aaron Leya Iseka will be spending the new season after returning from his loan.

The number of current options means the door may well open for someone to move on, but with Wrexham yet to make an approach, it seems nothing is imminent as it stands.