Swindon Town striker wanted by Scottish club

Swindon Town striker Tomi Adeloye has emerged on the radar of Partick Thistle, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 26.07.23, 16.43).

Swindon Town only signed the Londoner last year from Ayr United but his future at the County Ground is up in the air at the moment.

Adeloye, 27, scored once in 12 games last season for the Robins in League Two and still has another year left on his contract in Wiltshire.

The Daily Record claim Partick Thistle are eager to lure him back up to Scotland but the player is attracting both north and south of the border.

Swindon man wanted

Cutting ties with Adeloye would be a smart move by Swindon in this window. His potential exit would free up space and funds in their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Robins have been patient with their recruitment under new boss Michael Flynn. The former Newport County and Walsall manager has delved into the market to land winger Dan Kemp and goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney from MK Dons and QPR respectively and will be eyeing more additions as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Adeloye scored 14 goals for Ayr during the 2021/22 season which shows he is a proven goal scorer at Scottish Championship level, hence why Partick Thistle are showing interest. He hasn’t quite managed to do it in England so far in his career.

The attacker has played for the likes of Stoke City, Dagenham and Redbridge, Ebbsfleet United, East Kilbride and Barnet in the past and is a player who has moved around a lot. He needs to put down some roots and a switch to Firhill Stadium would suit all parties involved, assuming the Glasgow outfit can beat off competition to land him.