Swindon Town face Indian competition for free agent target

Swindon Town face competition from Chennaiyin for target Ryan Edwards, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 26.07.23, 17:15).

Swindon Town will need to beat off interest from the Indian Super League if they are to lure the defender to the County Ground this summer.

Edwards, 29, has been in talks with the Robins over a free transfer switch ahead of their upcoming League Two season under new boss Michael Flynn, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

However, the Daily Record now claim that Chennaiyin are ‘keen’ to land him this summer as well.

Swindon battle for signing

Swindon have already brought in winger Dan Kemp from MK Dons and goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney from QPR in this window. Edwards would be an ideal addition for them if they were able to get a deal over the line.

The centre-back is a free agent following his departure from Dundee United at the end of June. The Terrors were relegated from the Scottish Premiership and his contract wasn’t extended as he now weighs up his options in the game.

Edwards has previously played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool and is an experienced player in the Football League. The Liverpool-born man has made 315 appearances in his career to date.

He now has a big decision on where to go next amid fresh interest from India. Chennaiyin are managed by ex-Burnley and Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle and they finished 8th in their league last term.

They have signed attacker Connor Shields from Motherwell recently and are now targeting more additions from the UK, including Edwards, as Coyle looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.