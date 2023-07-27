Sunderland set to finalise signing of Spanish striker tomorrow, Romano says

Sunderland have secured an agreement to sign Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda and the deal will be concluded tomorrow, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland’s recruitment strategy has seen them bring in a host of young talents from across the globe.

That has been no different this summer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more were to come through the doors too. One exciting player linked with the Black Cats this summer is Spanish striker Mayenda, though previous reports said Sochaux had moved the goalposts and increased the valuation of their 18-year-old prodigy.

Now though, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said a deal is on the brink of being finalised.

Speaking on Twitter, he said that an agreement has been reached between Sunderland and Sochaux, allowing Mayenda to sign for the Championship side tomorrow.

Sunderland completed the agreement with Sochaux to sign Eliezer Mayenda, Spain U18 highly rated striker born in 2005 ⚪️🔴✨ #SAFC Deal sealed, he will sign tomorrow as new Sunderland player. pic.twitter.com/Q3vMViUQLP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

Mayenda has already made 16 senior appearances for Sochaux, netting one goal in the process. He’s also a former Spanish youth international, playing three times for the U17s.

The need for strikers

As it stands, Luis Semedo and Ross Stewart are the only natural first-team strikers at Sunderland. Even then, serious doubts surround the latter’s future, so Tony Mowbray will be determined to add a new striker or two to his ranks before the window slams shut at the start of September.

Mayenda looks like a promising addition but, while the Black Cats have found success with these emerging, left-field strikers, having only him and Semedo as their striker options going into the season isn’t ideal. Both are promising players but neither have much senior experience, especially in a league as competitive as the Championship.

Another striker will almost certainly be on Mowbray’s shopping list. Nevertheless, in the form of Mayenda, Sunderland will be hoping they’ve recruited another star for the future.