Sunderland revive interest in 29-year-old free agent, reporter says

Sunderland’s interest in Bradley Dack has emerged again in a new report on Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray knows all about Dack from his time at Blackburn Rovers. The attacking midfielder was arguably one of the best players outside the Premier League at the top of his game but after a tough couple of years, he’s without a club.

The 29-year-old suffered two ACL injuries in quick succession and since then, he hasn’t been able to get back to the top of his game.

Regardless, Sunderland previously showed an interest in signing Dack, though nothing came to fruition at the time. Now though, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that he’s still admired by Mowbray and co at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats still want Dack if terms of a deal can be sorted. His status as a free agent means he can be signed for nothing.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A Championship stay?

A move for Dack would certainly present a move away from their usual recruitment model for Sunderland. The Black Cats have been moving for young, emerging players over recent transfer windows and as a 29-year-old free agent, Dack doesn’t exactly fit that profile.

However, his experience at this level could prove pivotal in building a balanced squad.

If he could get back to his best there’s no doubt that Dack would be a huge asset for Sunderland. That might not be completely realistic after back-to-back ACL injuries but as a free agent, he’d be a low risk signing for the Wearside outfit.

He knows exactly what Mowbray’s demands will be on and off the pitch too after their years together at Ewood Park, potentially allowing him to thrive in the division again after a tough year under Jon Dahl Tomasson before his release.