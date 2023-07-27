Stoke City man poised for Walsall loan switch

Stoke City defender David Okagbue is poised to join Walsall on loan, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Stoke City are expected to give the youngster the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis again ahead of the next season.

Okagbue, 19, spent time in the National League with Oldham Athletic in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

TEAMtalk claim he is now heading to League Two next to link up with Walsall as they look to bolster their defensive department.

Stoke man to depart on loan

A temporary switch to Walsall would be beneficial to Okagbue’s development next term. The Midlands outfit have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Danny Johnson, Aramide Oteh, Chris Hussey and Ryan Stirk so far this summer to strengthen their ranks.

Okagbue could be seen as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department. He started his career in Ireland with St. Kevin’s Boys before moving over to England.

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks at Stoke and has been a regular for the Championship outfit at various levels over recent years. However, he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters.

Instead, he has picked up game time away from the bet365 Stadium. He had a brief spell at Chester in non-league in 2022 before linking up with Oldham Athletic last season.

Okagbue went on to play 10 times for the Latics in the fifth tier and chipped in with a single goal from the back. He is now ready to test himself in a higher division and Walsall are expected to strike a deal to land him on loan.