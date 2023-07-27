Stoke City finalising eye-catching deal for Hungarian club’s 17-goal/assist star

Stoke City are close to a deal for Ferencvaros forward Ryan Mmaee, Hungarian reporter Bence Bocsak has said.

25-year-old Mmaee has been well travelled over the course of his career to date. He started his career in his birth country Belgium, spending time with KAA Gent and Standard Liege’s youth academy before making his first-team breakthrough with the latter.

He was let go by them in 2019 and after a fruitful spell with Cyprus’ AEL Limassol, he joined Hungarian giants Ferencvaros in 2021. There he has managed 32 goals and 15 assists in 73 games, with 13 goals and four assists coming in the 2022/23 season.

Now though, it is claimed that Mmaee is set to make a move to the EFL with Stoke City.

Reporter Bence Bocsak has said that the Potters are close to finalising a deal for Mmaee. He has been left out of the Ferencvaros squad for their Europa Conference League qualifier against Shamrock Rovers today and the move should be sealed soon.

Stoke City’s broad recruitment

Stoke City have made some eye-catching signings this summer and Mmaee’s arrival would mark another impressive deal.

What is interesting about the Potters’ recruitment is how wide they’ve cast their net. They’ve added Championship pedigree in free transfer deals for Enda Stevens, Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson while also bringing Ben Pearson back permanently.

Stoke have also made use of their relationship with Wolves to bring back Ki-Jana Hoever for another loan and winger Chiquinho has followed him.

The move for Maritimo winger Andre Vidigal and the proposed Mmaee deal shows they’re not afraid to dip into the European market either.

This wide range of players brought in via various methods has Stoke City’s squad looking strong ahead of the new season, so the hope will be that Alex Neil can take his side into the play-off fight.