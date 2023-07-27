Stockport County boss provides transfer update ahead of Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End friendlies

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said he is hoping to do more transfer business before the end of the week.

Stockport County are in action this weekend with pre-season friendlies against Championship pair Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters have already delved into the market earlier this week to land right wing-back Jayden Richardson on loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

Challinor has provided this update on recruitment to the official club YouTube channel: “We’re definitely closer (to bringing people in). I would hope that by the end of the week there would be at least one, maybe a couple in which would be great.

“With the targets that we have in mind, we are probably far down in the pecking order and players will be exploring higher options to start with and see how things fall. From a recruitment point of view, we have lots of plates spinning. Within that, we still have budgetary requirements.”

Stockport eyeing more additions

Injuries affected Stockport last season and was probably their downfall as they eyed promotion from League Two. They need more depth in the squad and a couple more smart arrivals in particular areas will help them out ahead of the new campaign.

The North West outfit have brought in Jordan Smith from Nottingham Forest to compete with Ben Hinchcliffe for the number one spot following his exit from the City Ground.

They have also landed left-back Ibou Touray to add more experience to their defensive department. Nick Powell has been signed to inject more quality into forward areas after he left Stoke City in the second tier, whilst the Hatters have also taken a gamble on versatile attacker Billy Chadwick from Hull City.

Stockport kick-start the 2023/24 season at home to fellow ambitious outfit Gillingham next weekend. That is tricky start and the Gills have also made some eye-catching signings recently such as Shadrach Ogie, Jonny Williams and Scott Malone.