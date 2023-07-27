Seven-figure fee and substantial sell-on clause emerges as Sunderland wrap up Sochaux deal

Sunderland’s deal for Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda will cost €1.2m and include a 25% sell-on clause, according to reporter Mike McGrath.

Sunderland’s recruitment of promising talents from abroad is continuing with the signing of former Spanish youth international Mayenda. The Sochaux striker’s deal to join the Black Cats has been agreed, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Thursday morning that he will sign on Friday.

The 18-year-old’s proposed move comes after a breakthrough season with Sochaux, in he scored once in 16 games. He made the step up to the senior side after impressing for their B team, who play in France’s fifth tier.

Now, Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has provided further details on Sunderland’s swoop for Mayenda.

Speaking on Twitter, he states that Sunderland are paying €1.2m (around £1m) for the striker. Not only that, but Sochaux will be due 25% of any future sale of Mayenda, protecting them in the long-term after their relegation from Ligue 2.

Sunderland / Eliezer Mayenda is €1.2m plus 25% sell-on clause for future sales to Sochaux

One to watch?

Sunderland have shown a knack for finding uncovered talents and bringing them in before they can start to emerge on the radars of bigger clubs with more significant budgets and stronger pulls.

Their continued signings of these European talents will hopefully have a similar level of success this season as they look to build on the impressive play-off run of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tony Mowbray certainly needs more options up top so Mayenda should be hopeful of getting opportunities on Wearside. At only 18, the expectations and demands can’t be too strong but if last season is anything to go off, he and the other young talents will be given freedom to express theirselves in Mowbray’s exciting, attacking system.

After earlier reports of the deal being finalised tomorrow, fans will be keeping an eager eye on social media for confirmation of their latest signing.