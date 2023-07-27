Rotherham United facing wait in bid to complete ‘complicated’ signing of 25-year-old midfielder

Rotherham United are expected to sign midfielder Christ Tiehi but manager Matt Taylor has told the Rotherham Advertiser that the deal is ‘now with the Home Office’.

25-year-old Tiehi spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, joining under Kolo Toure’s management after spending the first half of the campaign in the Czech Republic with Slavia Prague.

The Ivorian midfielder was a popular figure at the DW Stadium. He played 19 times and made a good impression in Championship football but ultimately, his best efforts weren’t enough to keep the Latics in the second-tier.

He’s now back with parent club Slovan Liberec but may not be contracted to them for long. Rotherham United were previously linked and now, an update has emerged on the Millers’ chase.

The Rotherham Advertiser has said that Tiehi looks set to join the club but manager Taylor has shed light on the ‘complicated’ process. He said:

“It’s now with the Home Office. It’s the most complicated situation I’ve ever been involved in.

“He’s still contracted to another club so that’s why it’s difficult to talk about it at length. Until he’s no longer contracted to another club and is our player, there’s not a lot I can say.”

Tiehi has been in attendance at Rotherham United’s recent friendlies but time will tell just when the deal can be sealed.

The wait for Tiehi

It looks as though every is in line for Tiehi to join Rotherham United this summer but as plenty of other clubs will know, signing players from abroad isn’t as easy as it once was.

The hope will be that progress can be made sooner rather than later to ensure that Tiehi has as much time as possible to settle into new surroundings alongside new teammates. However, having him in attendance of the games should aid his efforts to bed in with the Millers, gaining an understanding of how they play and what Taylor’s demands are on the pitch before his move.

He’s shown he’s a capable performer at Championship level and with a good pedigree behind him, he’ll be hoping to aid the Millers’ bid to push away from the relegation zone in the 2023/24 campaign.