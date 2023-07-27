Reading keen on Manchester City and Fulham talents but all potential deals on hold

Reading have identified Manchester City man Lewis Fiorini and Fulham striker Jay Stansfield as loan targets, Darren Witcoop has said.

Reading’s turbulent summer took another turn for the worst on Wednesday when it emerged that the club had been placed under another transfer embargo. Their ownership situation has severely impacted their preparations for the new season and this latest blow marks another step up.

Now, reports of two identified targets have emerged from reporter Witcoop.

He says on Twitter that the Royals have Manchester City midfielder Fiorini and Fulham striker Stansfield among potential loan targets. The latest developments mean any potential deals are on hold though, with both players drawing interest from elsewhere too. Unsurprisingly, the situation is making manager Ruben Selles ‘increasingly frustrated’.

Reading boss Ruben Selles increasingly frustrated as a fresh transfer embargo halts potential incomings. Fulham forward Jay Stansfield and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini among loan targets but face competition. Any potential Reading deals though now on hold. #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 27, 2023

Fiorini, 21, spent last season in the Championship with Blackpool after thriving with Lincoln City in the 2021/22 season.

As for 20-year-old Stansfield, he enjoyed a successful first senior loan with Exeter City, netting nine goals and providing seven assists in 36 League One games.

Another frustrating turn

While the concerns over the ownership have been persisting, the staff at the club looked to have made some strides forward in recent weeks. Deals for Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs, Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage have all been wrapped up recently, going to show that Selles and co have been working well to prepare for the new season given the circumstances.

However, this latest development makes for another frustrating turn, likely angering those employed by the club just as much as those who follow loyally.

Hopefully the situation can be resolved sooner rather than later but for now, the hope will be that potential targets Fiorini and Stansfield aren’t snapped up by other suitors.