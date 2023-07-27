Premier League club fail with £9m bid for Southampton forward

Southampton have rejected a bid of £9m plus add-ons from Burnley for Nathan Tella, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Southampton allowed forward Tella out on loan last season, sending him to eventual Championship winners Burnley.

With the Clarets, Tella enjoyed the best campaign of his career. The 24-year-old had spent the vast majority of his career prior playing out on the wing and while he played there often for Burnley, he found success through the middle too. Overall, Tella notched 19 goals and five assists in 45 games for Vincent Kompany’s side.

As a result, Burnley have been understandably keen to reunite with Tella and now, they’ve failed with a bid.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Southampton have turned down an offer of £9m plus add-ons for Tella.

The versatile attacker has two years left on his contract with the Saints and after thriving in the Championship last season, he could be crucial in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One to hold onto?

As has been made clear by lofty asking prices and rejected transfer bids, Southampton don’t have to sell this summer. They seem to be a good financial position despite relegation and that means they can afford to set high valuations for players who would be crucial in getting them back to the Premier League.

After last season, Tella is someone they could likely get a good amount for but given just how strong he was at this level for Burnley, Russell Martin may well want to keep him around rather than cashing in.

Burnley are obviously bid admirers of his talents and given just how important he was there, it’s no surprise he’s wanted back. However, time will tell if they’re going to up their offer after seeing this bid turned down.