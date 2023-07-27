Ligue 1 side approach Southampton over 26-year-old amid previous reports of interest

Southampton centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has been the subject of an enquiry from French side Lyon, the Daily Mail has said.

Earlier this month, reports from France said that Ligue 1 side Lyon were interested in Southampton defender Caleta-Car.

He’s among the numerous players to have been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s following the Saints’ relegation.

Now, fresh claims have emerged over the interest in the Croatian defender. The Daily Mail states that talks are now ongoing between the two clubs after Lyon made an enquiry over a possible deal. It is expected that Caleta-Car will be among those to move on this summer and it could be that he heads back to France.

Caleta-Car spent four years playing Ligue 1 football with Marseille before his Southampton move last summer. Across all competitions, he featured for the club 130 times, chipping in with five goals and three assists from defence along the way.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Heading back to France?

In his first season with Southampton, Caleta-Car struggled for regular game time. He was in and out of the starting XI for much of the season, playing only 13 times in the Premier League. Overall, the 26-year-old played 19 times across all competitions, netting twice.

It had been hoped that the 23-time Croatian international would have more of an impact on these shores but in a tough season for the club, he wasn’t able to nail down a starting spot.

While Southampton have shown a determination to hold onto their key players, you feel that a move away could be best for Caleta-Car. An exit could raise funds for more new signings as Russell Martin shapes the Saints squad to his liking ahead of the new campaign.