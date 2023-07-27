Leicester City set to win EFL transfer battle for ex-Aston Villa midfielder

Leicester City are poised to seal the signing of former Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy, according to Sky Sports.

20-year-old midfielder Raikhy is without a club as it stands. He moved on from Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract and has remained a free agent since, though he hasn’t been short of interest.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Leicester City and Wolves were both keen on Raikhy. League Two quartet Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and Salford City were also said to be admirers of his talents.

Now though, a fresh report from Sky Sports has said Raikhy is heading for the King Power Stadium.

They state that Leicester City are set to announce the signing of the promising central midfielder, initially bringing him into their U21s set up.

The vast amount of Raikhy’s game time to date has come in academy football but he has also gained senior experience during loans with Stockport County and Grimsby Town.

One to watch?

Raikhy has caught the eye in youth football with Aston Villa and with some senior experience already under his belt, he has the makings of a talent who could go on to forge a successful career in first-team football in the years to come.

Leicester City have been willing to give chances to their standout academy players before too, so Raikhy will be hoping to follow that well-trodden path should he made the move to the Foxes as reported.

Luke Thomas and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are two players who have become first-team regulars with Leicester City coming through the youth ranks. The recently sold Harvey Barnes came from the Foxes’ academy too, though he first made a name for himself in loans with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom.