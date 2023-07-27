Leeds United transfer target jets to England for Coventry City transfer talks

Coventry City are close to completing a deal for Heerenveen wing-back Milan van Ewijk, Dutch outlet Voetbal International has said.

Coventry City were first linked with a move for Dutch youth international van Ewijk back in June, reportedly seeing an offer for the Heerenveen star turned down.

Since then, it has been said that Leeds United had joined the Sky Blues in the battle for his signature.

Now though, fresh reports from Holland indicate that it will be Coventry who secure the signing of van Ewijk.

Voetbal International is reporting that the 22-year-old will fly to England today (Thursday) to finalise a move to the CBS Arena. There is a ‘broad agreement’ on a deal between the two clubs, so it will now be down to van Ewijk and City to come to an agreement over personal terms.

Van Ewijk is an eight-time Dutch U21 international and scored six goals in 34 Eredivisie outings last season.

An eye-catching addition

It looks as though there is still some work to be done on the proposed van Ewijk signing but all things look to be moving in the right direction for Coventry City as the right-sided star jets over to these shores.

He looks like an impressive coup for the Sky Blues too. They’re in need of a new man on the right-hand side and van Ewijk can offer his services as either a wing-back or a full-back. His return last season shows the attacking threat he provides from the role, offering athleticism and energy as well as sound attacking presence.

He’s played over 100 times in the Eredivisie across spells with Heerenveen and ADO Den Haag and his time as a Dutch U21 international further shows the pedigree he has to his name.

This move looks like another wise use of the Viktor Gyokeres money so the hope will be that a move can be wrapped up.