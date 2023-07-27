Leeds United man finalises exit agreement – details emerge over fee, medical and announcement

Leeds United defender Max Wober will undergo a medical with Borussia Monchengladbach in the next 48 hours ahead of a loan move, Florian Plettenberg has said.

Leeds United have seen a whole host of their influential performers linked with moves away this summer and as we near the final month of the window, it could be that the pieces start to fall into place.

Austrian defender Wober, who signed in January, is among those to have been tipped for an exit.

German side Borussia Monchengladbach have been heavily linked and now, trusted reporter Plettenberg has said the deal is done.

The 25-year-old will leave Elland Road on a season-long loan deal. He adds that the move will ‘probably’ not include an option to make it permanent next summer while Leeds United will receive a €500,000 loan fee.

All being well, Wober will undergo his medical in the next 24 hours and the announcement will be made on Monday.

❗️Excl. News Wöber: DONE DEAL! He will join @borussia ✅ ➡️ One-year-loan – probably without an option to buy

➡️ Loan fee around €500k

➡️ Medical in the next 48 hours. Announcement scheduled for Monday. ℹ️ Wöber; left foot; desired central back for the bosses!… pic.twitter.com/PWlLy0VDhp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 27, 2023

Another on the way out

Ethan Ampadu is the only player to have been signed at this stage and while encouraging developments have emerged regarding the likes of Glen Kamara and Karl Darlow, the hope will be that more signings can follow soon as another player heads for the exit door.

Should Wober’s exit go through, he’ll follow Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Tyler Roberts, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmum Kristensen and Marc Roca in heading for pastures new.

The hope will be that these exits free up space in the squad and budget for fresh additions but time will just who is going to come through the doors in the coming weeks.

In his half-season stint with Leeds, Wober played 19 times across all competitions. 16 of those outings came in the Premier League.