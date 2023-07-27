League One side rejects Oxford United’s £400,000 bid for influential star

Oxford United have seen a £400,000 bid for striker Jack Marriott rejected by Fleetwood Town, according to TEAMtalk.

Marriott only signed for Fleetwood Town in January but his impact was clear after arriving from Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old has been back at his best with Scott Brown’s side, managing eight goals and two assists in 19 outings.

Now, it has been claimed that Marriott’s displays have seen him emerge on the radar of Oxford United. TEAMtalk reports that the U’s have made a £400,000 bid for the striker, only to be knocked back by the Cod Army.

It is added that Marriott could yet move on if Oxford increase their offer, but time will tell whether or not they’ll return with a fresh offer.

Marriott is under contract with Fleetwood Town until the summer of 2025, meaning they’re in no immediate need to cash in on his services amid interest from their League One rivals.

Oxford’s striker options

Liam Manning has already added two new strikers to his ranks this summer. Mark Harris signed on a free transfer from Cardiff City while Portuguese ace Ruben Rodrigues arrived from Notts County after his deal expired too.

Alongside Sam Baldock and 18-year-old Gatlin O’Donkor, they currently make up Oxford United’s striker department.

Bringing in Marriott would give them yet another impressive option at the top of the pitch. It could perhaps open the door for youngster O’Donkor to head out on loan too. He spent time with Oxford City back in 2022 but for the most part, the youngster has been part of the first-team, evening picking up some League One starts towards the end of last season.

Marriott’s record in League One speaks for itself so bringing him in would make for an astute addition. However, the U’s will need to up their offer if they’re to tempt Fleetwood into a sale.