Free agent youngster joins new club after Sunderland exit

Tom Scott has been snapped up by Banbury United after leaving Sunderland, as announced by their official club website.

Sunderland made the decision to release the midfielder at the end of last season and he has now found himself a new home in non-league.

Scott, 20, has since been weighing up his next move in the game and has decided to drop into the National League North.

His exit from the Stadium of Light was confirmed on the Black Cats’ retained list earlier this summer along with the likes of Carl Winchester, Jacob Carney, Harrison Bond and Ethan Kachosa.

New home for departed Sunderland man

Sunderland swooped to land Scott in 2021 after he impressed the North East outfit on trial. He has since spent the past two years on the books of the Championship outfit and also had a loan spell away at Kettering Town to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster was a regular for the Black Cats’ Under-21s side and scored one goal in 32 appearances for them in the Premier League 2 in all competitions. His contract expired at the end of June though and Tony Mowbray’s side opted against extending his stay and he was free to leave and find a new home.

Scott rose up through the academy ranks at Northampton Town and he featured for the Cobblers at various youth levels before heading out the exit door for Sunderland.

Oxfordshire-based Banbury finished 17th in the sixth tier last term and they will provide Scott with a platform to show what he can do on a regular basis. He should be able to nail down a regular spot in their starting XI as he looks to bounce back from his departure from the Football League.