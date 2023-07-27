Free agent on trial with National League club after Coventry City exit

Altrincham have taken George Burroughs on trial following his exit from Coventry City, as per Altrinchamfc.co.uk.

Coventry City made the decision to cut ties with the defender at the end of last season when his contract expired.

Burroughs, 20, is now a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game ahead of the next campaign.

Altrinchamfc.co.uk report that he part for Alty in their recent pre-season friendly clash against local rivals Macclesfield on Wednesday evening and that he came off the bench in the second-half.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Departed Coventry man in hunt for new home

Burroughs could prove to be a shrewd pick-up by someone like Altrincham in the National League or even in League Two. He has time on his side and the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He has spent his whole career to date on the books at Coventry and rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship outfit. The full-back, who can operate on the left, right or centre if needed, was a regular for the Sky Blues at various different youth levels during his time at the club.

However, he never made a senior appearance for Mark Robins’ side. He did gain experience out on loan at AFC Telford United in the last campaign and went on to score once in 10 appearances for them in the National League North.

Coventry made the tough decision to let him move on when his deal ran out at the end of June. They were beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town on penalties at Wembley and will be aiming to bounce back with promotion next year.