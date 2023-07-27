Doncaster Rovers man attracting interest from elsewhere

Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman is attracting interest from elsewhere, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers could let the full-back head out the exit door on loan ahead of the upcoming season.

Seaman, 23, spent time away from the Eco-Power Stadium at Maidstone United a couple of years ago.

Rovers’ boss Grant McCann has told the Doncaster Free Press: “I have had a conversation with Charlie, there have been two or three clubs that have rang about him.

“If there’s an opportunity for Charlie to go and play somewhere, which there is, we will explore it.”

Doncaster Rovers man wanted

A loan exit for Seaman would suit both parties involved. He would get regular game time under this belt in the next campaign and he would return to Doncaster better because of it.

McCann moved to sign Tom Nixon in his position earlier this week on loan from Hull City and that has seen Seaman slip down the pecking order.

The London-born man started his career at West Ham before being released in 2016. He was subsequently snapped up by AFC Bournemouth and was on the books of the Cherries for four years.

He was a regular at youth levels for the Dorset outfit but never made a senior appearances. Instead, he picked up experience out on loan at Weymouth, Dundee United, Eastleigh and Maidstone before heading out the exit door in 2020.

Doncaster snapped him up on a free transfer a few years ago and he has since provided useful depth to their defensive department. He has made 41 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals and a single assist from the back.

His previous contract expired at the end of June but McCann’s side decided to hand him a 12-month extension which shows he is still valued.