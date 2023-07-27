Charlton Athletic eyed £500,000 deal for Exeter City star earlier this summer

Charlton Athletic made an approach for Exeter City striker Sam Nombe earlier this summer but online speculation of an imminent deal is untrue, Richard Cawley has reported for the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic have embarked on a successful summer transfer window to date and the hope will be that one or two more new faces can come through the doors at The Valley.

Another striker is on Dean Holden’s radar and speculation has been circulating online over a potential move for Exeter City ace Nombe.

Now though, trusted reporter Cawley has provided clarity on the matter with the South London Press.

It is said that the Addicks made an approach for Nombe earlier this summer, adding that they were willing to pay a fee of around £500,000 for the 24-year-old. However, the Grecians want more than £1m for Nombe.

As such, Charlton are not close to a deal, despite showing interest.

The hunt for a striker

Charlton Athletic have already pulled off some impressive coups this summer and a move for Nombe would make for another.

The powerful striker is a danger at League One level but with a valuation of over £1m, it isn’t a surprise that the deal hasn’t progressed beyond the previous approach. Nombe sees his deal expire next summer, so spending that much of a player who could be available for nothing in a year wouldn’t make for particularly smart business.

If a lower fee could be negotiated then Nombe would be an eye-catching signing, but it could be best that the Addicks turn their attentions elsewhere in their search for another striker.

Holden currently has Miles Leaburn, Chuks Aneke and new signing Alfie May as options up top, while academy talent Daniel Kanu has been in and around the first-team before as well.