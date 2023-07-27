Bradford City man outlines stance on future amid League One links

Bradford City’s number one has no desire to leave the club unless it suited all parties involved.

Lewis, 25, has been linked with League One side Barnsley but the Tykes haven’t been able to agree a fee with the Bantams, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The player has told BBC West Yorkshire: “For me the matter is closed there. As you say it’s the reality of football and there was interest from a certain club and that’s that done as far as I’m concerned. People are still asking me almost every day ‘are you staying? Are you going?’

“Football’s football and you never know what is going to happen but as I will continue to reiterate the only way I would leave this football club was if it’s right for everybody and that involves transfer fees and all the rest of it.

“That’s got to right and I’m in absolutely not in a position where I’m going to be pushing anything or making anybody’s life difficult, handing in transfer requests, I will continue to conduct myself the way that I always have done with trying to make people of this city proud and that’s not going to change, I’m so happy to be here and that will never change.”

Boost for Bradford

The fact Lewis is perfectly satisfied at Bradford is a big boost for them going into the season. He has carried himself in a professional manner and is committed to his club as they eye promotion from League Two next term.

He still has another year left on his deal at Valley Parade and the club hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that.

Mark Hughes’ side swooped to land the former England youth international in May last year and he has since been a hit during his time in Yorkshire. He made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, 46 of which came in the league.

Lewis was on the books of local side Shrewsbury Town as a youngster before moving down south to join Southampton in 2016. He went on to play three times for the Saints’ first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Dundee United in Scotland, before leaving permanently and he hasn’t looked back since.