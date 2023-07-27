Bradford City considering loan move for Rangers winger

Bradford City hold an interest in Rangers’ 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 26.07.23, 19:12).

McCausland has already drawn interest from the EFL this summer.

It was reported by the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 15.07.23, 17:26) that he had been watched by Harrogate Town and Forest Green Rovers ahead of a potential move but as of yet, those links are yet to develop into anything concrete with McCausland still on the books at Rangers.

Now, the same outlet has revealed further League Two interest.

The Daily Record now says that Bradford City are keen on the Northern Irish winger.

The Bantams are considering a loan move for Rangers man McCausland. A temporary exit is likely this summer as Michael Beale and co look too give him more experience in the first-team game given that he has mainly played B team football at Ibrox to this point in his career.

Options out wide

Among the likes of Jamie Walker, Alex Gillead and Emmanuel Osadebe, Bradford City have versatile players who can play out wide if needs be. However, in terms of out-and-out wingers, there’s not much for Mark Hughes to pick from.

For that reason, a move for someone like McCausland could make for smart business for the Bantams.

From the player’s perspective too, it means he should stand a good chance of getting meaningful minutes out on loan. That could make a Valley Parade move appeal to both him and parent club Rangers, with a strong guarantee of game time sure to be considered as a matter of high importance by those who want him to get more exposure in the senior game.

It will be interesting to see if previously linked sides Harrogate and Forest Green look to battle Bradford for his signature but League Two looks like it could be a likely destination for McCausland this summer.